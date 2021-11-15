2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $359,000

Nestled in the woods right off of Conner Road in beautiful Lake Lure NC is this adorable log home. The home features high ceilings, large windows, a stunning stone fireplace in the owners bedroom and that true log home feel. Imagine sitting on the deck and enjoy the seasonal mountain views or building a fire in the fire pit to enjoy these cool fall nights. Inside is plenty of space for the family to have fun in the kitchen cooking or hang out in the loft playing games. The owners bedroom is on the main floor along with a half bath and a spacious living room. Upstairs is an additional bedroom, bath and loft area that could be an office, extra sleeping space or just a great place for the family to enjoy each other. This home is located on 6.53 acres which includes two parcels. An additional home could be built that would have amazing mountain views. Short Term Rentals are allowed- WE ARE IN MULTIPLE OFFERS- HIGHEST AND BEST DUE BY 7 PM SUNDAY 11/14.