Nestled in the woods right off of Conner Road in beautiful Lake Lure NC is this adorable log home. The home features high ceilings, large windows, a stunning stone fireplace in the owners bedroom and that true log home feel. Imagine sitting on the deck and enjoy the seasonal mountain views or building a fire in the fire pit to enjoy these cool fall nights. Inside is plenty of space for the family to have fun in the kitchen cooking or hang out in the loft playing games. The owners bedroom is on the main floor along with a half bath and a spacious living room. Upstairs is an additional bedroom, bath and loft area that could be an office, extra sleeping space or just a great place for the family to enjoy each other. This home is located on 6.53 acres which includes two parcels. An additional home could be built that would have amazing mountain views. Short Term Rentals are allowed- WE ARE IN MULTIPLE OFFERS- HIGHEST AND BEST DUE BY 7 PM SUNDAY 11/14.
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $359,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Old Fort man was arrested on drug trafficking charges following a vehicle stop, authorities said on Friday.
- Updated
Members of the McDowell County Board of Education went back and forth on Monday when it came to voting on the monthly mask mandate for student…
- Updated
RALEIGH – Marion native Carla Lopez-Cervantes, a senior at Queens University of Charlotte majoring in Spanish, has received a $3,200 UPS Schol…
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
- Updated
On the Sunday before Veterans Day, a Marion church gave special recognition to eight of its members who have served our nation in uniform.
It’s time for the annual holiday light show at Natural Tunnel State Park between Duffield and Clinchport in Scott County, Virginia.
- Updated
McDowell County employees will still have to wear face masks while on the job following a discussion by the McDowell County Commissioners abou…
Recently remodeled by TradeswomenAmerica and soon to be on the TV show Love This Reno: come take a look at this MOVE-IN READY home. Includes f…
CJ News Service: Madison Cawthorn plans to change congressional districts setting up a potential match with Tim Moore
U.S. Congressman Madison Cawthorn confirmed he will run in a different congressional district than the one he currently represents.
Day One Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill animal rescue working to save animals from neglect and euthanasia in McDowell County and surroun…