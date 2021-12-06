Well cared for log cabin in the desirable community of Sweetbriar Farms. Home is privately located in the back of Sweetbriar North within walking distance of community park that has frontage on Cedar Creek. Home has been well maintained & is in move-in condition! Features include full covered front porch with wrap-around side deck, 2-story Great Room, dining area, kitchen w/breakfast counter & new lighting, new stove, main floor BR & bathroom, primary BR w/loft & full bathroom upstairs. Loft is perfect for an office and/or sitting room w/potential for a 3rd BR. 1-year old Carrier heat pump. Gutters w/leaf guards. Septic tank covers added for easy access (oversized system). Double-lined Coy pond with waterfall & recycling fountain. 12x16 shed. Additional side parking area. Wooded 1.5 acre lot w/walking trails. Owner works from home & has Clearstream for internet - call for details. Community does allow for VRBO/short-term rentals. So many possibilities. Lake Lure address, but low taxes.
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $345,000
