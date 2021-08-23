 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $335,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $335,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $335,000

Beautiful condo overlooking Bald Mountain Lake with a great view of Bald Mountain itself. Newly renovated. Hardwood floors, ceramic tile, Berber carpet, granite countertops, new fixtures and lighting. New doors and new A/C units. Given the updates, you can't beat this price. Includes Resort amenities: golf, tennis, swimming, Spa/Fitness Ctr., marina, restaurants, and 24 hr. security. Resort and condo association dues apply.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics