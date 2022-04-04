2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $325,000

THIS IS IT!! A cozy, quaint & well maintained rustic log home. You will FALL IN LOVE w/this 2 brm, 2 bath cabin. You are welcomed by a large covered deck that wraps around to the master bedroom. The front porch is screened in. Living space has a wood burning FP, Hardwood Floors & is open to Dining/Kitchen. Laundry located in kitchen. Level parking, creek & waterfall when it rains. Red metal roof. Covered Deck stained 2015. Home is being offered turn key! Bring your clothes and toothbrush and move in! Not currently on a rental program but would rent well! Located inBR. Winter views of Rumbling Bald Mtn.& Bald Mtn Lake.