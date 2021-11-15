2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $280,000

Pour your favorite beverage, relax in an Adirondack chair on the front deck, and watch golfers tee off # 3 Hole, with the towering rocky face of majestic Rumbling Bald Mountain as your backdrop. This nicely-decorated, two-bedroom, two-bath, tcondo has new Berber carpet and warm earth tones decor. The living room features a cathedral ceiling,White cabinets and counter tops provide a bright working space for meal preparation in a fully-outfitted kitchen with electric range, refrigerator/freezer, microwave, dishwasher, blender, toaster, and coffee maker. The laundry closet holds a stackable washer/dryer. At the rear of the unit is a private patio, as well as a common area with picnic tables and charcoal grills for outdoor cooking and dining. All Rumbling Bald amenities are your to enjoy!