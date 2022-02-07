SAVE $$$ ON LAKE VIEW CONDO. Some interior TLC is needed so price is low. EASY ENTRY from the parking lot. First bedroom and bath are off the foyer. Eight steps up to the great room with WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE and two French Doors to the deck OVERLOOKING LAKE LURE. Dining area with a breakfast bar and passthrough to the kitchen is on this level. Main Bedroom with EN-SUITE BATH is 8 steps down. There is a PRIVATE DECK overlooking the lake from the bedroom. LAUNDRY ROOM is also on that level. NO STR restrictions. This condo was a successful long-term rental for several years:2017-$12,000 2018-$16,500 2019 and 2020-$13,200 2021-$11,500. Rumbling Bald is installing HIGH SPEED FIBER OPTIC. We have received multiple offers on this condo. Because there are several agents who have not yet shown the property who anticipate their clients will also make offers, we are asking for best and final offers by 2pm on Monday 2/7/22. The seller anticipates making a quick decision after that time
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $245,000
