2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $225,000

Make this home. Beautiful, private, country setting with pond & creek. This would make an excellent mini farm. Completely remodeled 2 bedroom home on 7.50 acres with a nice size barn. Granite counter tops, new stainless appliances and kitchen cabinets. New gas log fireplace with granite hearth and mantle matching the kitchen counters. new walk in floor to ceiling shower in the bath. New HVAC 3 head mini split unit added. Don't miss this one!