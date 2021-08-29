Make this home. Beautiful, private, country setting with pond & creek. This would make an excellent mini farm. Completely remodeled 2 bedroom home on 7.50 acres with a nice size barn. Granite counter tops, new stainless appliances and kitchen cabinets. New gas log fireplace with granite hearth and mantle matching the kitchen counters. new walk in floor to ceiling shower in the bath. New HVAC 3 head mini split unit added. Don't miss this one!
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mission Hospital McDowell is now diverting ambulances to other nearby hospitals because of the high number of people showing up at the Emergen…
- Updated
Andrew Carlton, who served the town of Old Fort as alderman and mayor pro tem, died Thursday. He was 59.
- Updated
Dr. Hussein retired in June, but this month his medical license was indefinitely suspended by the North Carolina Medical Board.
- Updated
The McDowell Titans’ varsity football game against Mitchell on Friday has been canceled and the program is shut down after 15 players have bee…
No one was injured but a truck and a utility pole were damaged Tuesday when the vehicle rolled down an embankment. It happened outside the McD…
On the same day the hospital resumed diverting ambulances and the McDowell High football program announced a COVID-19 situation, the McDowell …
- Updated
Monday morning, the Marion Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 244B Spring St.
- Updated
Bojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced.
- Updated
It was a week in which the delta variant of COVID-19 took a heavy toll, filling hospital beds, taking lives and shutting down public events.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that 67 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel Coronavir…