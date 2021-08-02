Beautiful wooded cabin located on a long private lane with a wraparound deck and long range views! Features vaulted ceilings in lr, dr kitchen. Improvements consist of new ceilings and walls in living room and bedrooms, Kitchen cabinets and backsplash, some wiring and insulation in basement, some windows and flooring and carpet in first floor. Two new heat/air split units and well tank included BONUS: large standup walk out basement for finishing!! Already plumbed for a bath, easily finished for an extra family room bedroom and bath! Priced well and ready to sell!
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $219,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
On Thursday, the McDowell County Board of Education voted to give students, teachers and staff the option of wearing masks when school resumes.
- Updated
Dewey Croom of Marion tried his luck on a Carolina Keno ticket and won a $100,000 prize.
- Updated
A Marion woman took her baby along to a break-in, authorities said on Tuesday.
- Updated
Mica Town Brewing, McDowell County’s first craft brewery, has brought its beer to Nebo.
- Updated
A Marion woman faces charges following a domestic situation and car crash, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
A postal worker is facing a federal indictment for destruction and delaying the mail in McDowell County.
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a first-term lawmaker from western North Carolina, attempted to bring a handgun through security at the Asheville …
- Updated
A Marion man faces drug charges after a deputy was called to check out suspicious activity, authorities said on Thursday.
- Updated
A statewide mask mandate will lapse Friday, but Gov. Roy Cooper said the state strongly encourages North Carolinians to follow the latest advi…
- Updated
An author who lived through the Nazi occupation of Greece has published a new book about that lesser known chapter of World War II.