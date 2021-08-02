 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $219,900

2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $219,900

2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $219,900

Beautiful wooded cabin located on a long private lane with a wraparound deck and long range views! Features vaulted ceilings in lr, dr kitchen. Improvements consist of new ceilings and walls in living room and bedrooms, Kitchen cabinets and backsplash, some wiring and insulation in basement, some windows and flooring and carpet in first floor. Two new heat/air split units and well tank included BONUS: large standup walk out basement for finishing!! Already plumbed for a bath, easily finished for an extra family room bedroom and bath! Priced well and ready to sell!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics