781 Morgan Hill Rd is a stunning estate situated in the beautiful countryside of Fairview, North Carolina. This remarkable property spans across 150 acres and offers an abundance of natural beauty, with rolling hills, fertile bottomland, lush forests with great river frontage on bold Flat Creek. The concrete bridge takes you across the creek to a well established road system along gentle ridge lines with multiple building sites available throughout. You can choose the perfect location to build your dream home, whether it's tucked away in the woods or high on a hilltop with breathtaking views. The fertile bottom land & rolling hills are perfect for growing crops, while the dense forests provide opportunities for hunting, fishing, hiking, horseback riding & other recreational activities. The large workshop w/power offers endless opportunities. The estate also includes two homes, which can serve as comfortable living quarters, guesthouses, or rental properties. Let your imagination begin.