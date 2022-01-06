 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $90,000

2 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $90,000

2 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $90,000

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Single wide mobile home located on 1.6 acres of land in the highly desirable South Toe community. Enjoy privacy and a wonderful neighborhood. Located just a few miles from hiking, rafting, tubing, golf, and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NC Highway Patrol: Trooper crashes at traffic stop, killing another trooper who is his brother
State

NC Highway Patrol: Trooper crashes at traffic stop, killing another trooper who is his brother

  • Updated

A state trooper and a civilian motorist were killed in a car crash that involved the trooper’s brother — who is also a state trooper, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at a traffic stop in Rutherford County, southeast of Asheville. Investigators identified the trooper who died as John S. Horton, a 15-year veteran assigned to ...

Christmas Tournament time
Sports News

Christmas Tournament time

  • Updated

Photographer Josh Davis captured the images at the game between Old Fort and West Marion in the McDowell Christmas Tournament last weekend.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics