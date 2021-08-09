 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $69,000

Looking for a Low-Cost vacation home in the high mountains of Western NC? Check out this charming home Located in the beautiful Pensacola Valley; Furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home with block foundation, concrete covered porch and a nice back side concrete patio; includes all contents, furniture, range, refrigerator, washer & dryer and more; flat-level land that extends across the road to middle of Cattail Creek- a popular fishing stream; easy access off paved state road; Has nice RV space with hookups; This very popular area offers lots of great outdoor activities - Fishing, Swimming, Hiking, Hunting, 4-wheeling and much more; With a little updating this would be a great vacation get away or rental;

