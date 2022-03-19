Sweet mountain home located on 3.22 acres. This home has everything needed for your mountain get away. 2 story home (including partially finished basement) with a covered porch that has a MAGNIFICENT view of the Black Mountain Range. Enjoy your evenings on the porch with the sound of the bold creek on the property. Basements interior walls are all finished with sheet rock and the exterior walls are painted. Basement is heated. Upstairs you will find a partial wall in the family room that would make a great play area or office. This is a MUST SEE!!! Seller has family in so will not be able to show until Friday, March 18th. Interior photos to come.
2 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Nebo man faces felony drug charges after deputies stopped an ATV on U.S. 70 East, authorities said on Friday.
- Updated
The Little Miss McDowell pageant is back for 2022.
- Updated
Firefighters in McDowell County were busy battling blazes this past weekend.
- Updated
Rose Yates would rarely go more than a few days without knocking on a door or visiting a Bible student as part of her volunteer ministry.
- Updated
Mission Hospital McDowell is now under new leadership.
- Updated
Morganton’s homeless population has been growing rapidly over the last 10-15 years, leaving city officials and the public looking to answer a major question: Where are they coming from?
- Updated
A Marion man faces several gun-related charges, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
A Marion animal advocate has found a fun and creative way to help cats find their forever homes.
- Updated
Over the years, New Manna Christian School has put some outstanding basketball teams on the court, but the brass ring — a state championship —…
- Updated
A local resident has submitted videos to The McDowell News of what appear to show something strange in the night sky.