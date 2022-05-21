***MOTIVATED SELLER*** Sweet mountain home located on 3.22 acres. This home has everything needed for your mountain get away. 2 story home (including partially finished basement) with a covered porch that has a MAGNIFICENT view of the Black Mountain Range. Enjoy your evenings on the porch with the sound of the bold creek on the property. Basements interior walls are all finished with sheet rock and the exterior walls are painted. Basement is heated. Upstairs you will find a partial wall in the family room that would make a great play area or office. This is a MUST SEE!!! Seller has family in so will not be able to show until Friday, March 18th. Interior photos to come.
2 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $350,000
