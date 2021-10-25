This home is in good condition, has been renovated in the last few years, two bedrooms, two baths, kitchen, living room, lower level has utility and study; located on .32 acre lot, deck areas with good views., storage buildings and parking areas;
2 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $235,000
