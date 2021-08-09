2 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $229,000

Have you always wanted a cabin in the woods? Here is your chance! This fabulous 2 bedroom 2 bath home is close to town but very private. Perfect for first time buyers or if you want a summer home or maybe just to downsize. Nice area for pets. Sit on the pretty front porch swing and enjoy the mountain breeze and view. Hardwood floors in great room, carpet in bedroom and tile in Baths. Home has had recent updates so come and take a look!