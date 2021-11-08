2 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $174,500

Beautiful setting with bold creek in the South Toe Township. Has 3 rooms used as bedrooms and 2 full baths. Several outbuildings with electric. Would make great artist Studios. Including a large circular parking area for RV with Septic hookup. Fenced area for pets, picnic area near creek. Just minutes from National Forest Service and South Toe River. Close to Mt Mitchell Golf Course and Blue Ridge Parkway. Call now to view!