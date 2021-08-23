Nature Enthusiasts will love the woodland setting of this adorable mountain cabin. Sited in a natural woodland habitat surrounded with lots of wildlife, native trees and shrubs; A good portion of the homes interior is authentic American Wormy Chestnut a rare and eye-catching hardwood; Wormy Chestnut gives the home an impressive rustic appearance; the surrounding majestic mountains impart awesome elements of the mountain spirit and create an avenue for achieving inspiration, rejuvenation and a fresh perspective on life. Adventurous souls can enjoy fishing kayaking, hiking and hunting in the near by South Toe River and the 1000’s of USFS acres surrounding Mount Mitchell; FYI - Most all ceilings are less than 7 feet - as many homes of this era were built wilt lower ceiling height;
2 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $147,000
