2 Bedroom Home in Brevard - $549,000

Welcome to Serenity Mountain Hideaway! Convenient to Pisgah NF, Gorges State Park, DuPont & Holmes State Forest as well as Brevard College, this private tract is tucked away on a knoll above Line Runner Lake, a private 11 acre oasis. Offering long range mountain views from the rocking chair covered porch & Primary Bedroom. Enjoy the huge firepit or relax on the porch swing. This property is a successful vacation rental w/access to the lake via via community dock nearby. A gated community situated in the Land of the Waterfalls, there's a Maintenance Corp for dam/road maint. Mountain cabin w/open floorplan & 2 woodstoves - one on each level! Two bedrooms on the main with kitchen, bath and living & dining areas. Walkout basement has propane heater & woodstove in the den to keep cozy plus a bonus room/bathroom. This property is offered turn key and fully furnished. Property Video Here: https://youtu.be/XDbbUnGsUAw Virtual Tour Here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Kj2yUf7nywi&brand=0