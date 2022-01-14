Welcome to Serenity Mountain Hideaway! Convenient to Pisgah NF, Gorges State Park, DuPont & Holmes State Forest as well as Brevard College, this private tract is tucked away on a knoll above Line Runner Lake, a private 11 acre oasis. Offering long range mountain views from the rocking chair covered porch & Primary Bedroom. Enjoy the huge firepit or relax on the porch swing. This property is a successful vacation rental w/access to the lake via via community dock nearby. A gated community situated in the Land of the Waterfalls, there's a Maintenance Corp for dam/road maint. Mountain cabin w/open floorplan & 2 woodstoves - one on each level! Two bedrooms on the main with kitchen, bath and living & dining areas. Walkout basement has propane heater & woodstove in the den to keep cozy plus a bonus room/bathroom. This property is offered turn key and fully furnished. Property Video Here: https://youtu.be/XDbbUnGsUAw Virtual Tour Here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Kj2yUf7nywi&brand=0
2 Bedroom Home in Brevard - $549,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kitsbow, maker of premium cycling clothing and accessories in Old Fort, is partnering with Eagle Market Streets Development Corp., to purchase…
- Updated
And Old Fort man faces charges after an investigation into alleged sexual abuse, authorities said on Wednesday.
- Updated
Kitsbow, the Old Fort based maker of premium cycling clothing and accessories, was purchased by its employees with the help of a group of Nort…
Former CEO charged with embezzling $15 million from Hickory company has already served time for stealing from an employer.
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.
- Updated
- Updated
A Morganton film production company is set to release its feature-length film about a subject that hits close to home for many:
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 169 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Updated
While it may not go down as the greatest game in McDowell Lady Titan basketball history, Wednesday night featured a lot of emotion inside of T…
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 50 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and anoth…
- Updated
The U.S. Forest Service, the G5 Trail Collective and members of the Old Fort community will take part in a groundbreaking ceremony for start o…