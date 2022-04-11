40 mile view! Golden Valley log home by Lakeside Builders in The Summit, a Fall Creek Gated Community. This 2BR/3.5BA cabin is being offered with most of the furniture and furnishing. It has two en suite bedrooms. The high ceilings, big beams, walls, and floors glow with warm golden-honey tones for a very cozy log home feel. The full-sized kitchen has beautiful cabinetry and granite counter tops. The living room has a gas log FP with an attractive stone surround and hearth. Upstairs a loft adds another sitting or sleeping area with a separate bedroom and full bath. Downstairs the Superior walled basement has been finished with a full bath, a family room, and an office/bonus room currently in use for guests. Year-round views to the Northeast are spectacular and everchanging. Here you’ll have a distant view of the South Mountains State Park and Kings Mountain 40 miles away. The community has all paved roads and underground utilities. HOA fees are $550 annually.
2 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $374,900
