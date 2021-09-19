Scenic Rutherford County – Log cabin Retreat – 10.58 ACRES – paved road access for year-round enjoyment. Golden Valley Estates gated Community. Low HOA fees. This rustic log home features 2BR and 2BA with a bonus room and a loft/library. The first floor features a WOODBURNING fireplace, rising ceiling with a loft, lots of glass and a lovely mountain view. Kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, a range, dishwasher, and microwave. This cozy home comes FULLY FURNISHED and boasts a laundry room downstairs. What would you do with the unfinished walk-out basement? Located in the Sunshine school district this home can work for a weekend getaway or fulltime retreat. Entertain in style indoors or out! Swing and relax on the porch take a walk in the woods. Internet via satellite or fixed wireless. Call your agent today to schedule an appointment to come see it. Don’t have an agent, call us. We’ll make an appointment for you. Questions? We have answers. Conveniently located in the Isothermal Weather Region between Charlotte and Asheville Golden Valley Estates affords easy access to I40, I85 and I26 which is perfect for travelers, and especially nice for RV owners. Located in rural Golden Valley Community this house seems far from everything but is only 5 miles to Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Campground and 22 miles to Walmart! If you yearn for a mountain retreat in the foothills look here. Appliances: Refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer, and gas grill. #LogCabinLiving #LivingTheDream #EverybodyWants #VacationHome
2 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Marion woman pleaded guilty on Monday to felony extortion against former Chief District Judge Randy Pool, who presided over courts in McDowe…
- Updated
Two people face drug charges after local authorities obtained a search warrant on a home, according to a report.
- Updated
The McDowell Titans left some points on the field Friday night, but they didn’t squander the most the important opportunity of all — the chanc…
- Updated
RALEIGH — A North Carolina school system contacted a sheriff’s office after a report that U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn brought a knife to a scho…
- Updated
A Marion man charged in a vehicle accident that killed a 16-year-old McDowell High Student in 2019 pleaded not guilty to his charges during Au…
- Updated
On Friday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 104 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two m…
- Updated
A Marion man lost his life in a single-vehicle accident late Sunday night.
- Updated
On Thursday, Sept. 9, Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina purchased 130 acres along N.C. 80 and Buck Creek in McDowell County, between Mar…
- Updated
On Thursday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 47 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus…
- Updated
Early Monday, the Union County school board voted 8-1 to immediately stop COVID-19 contact tracing and significantly curtail coronavirus quarantine requirements. Against advice of Union County’s health department as well as state and federal recommendations on reducing COVID-19 risks in classrooms, the school district will not require quarantine for students even if they’ve been in contact ...