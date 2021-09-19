2 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $265,000

Scenic Rutherford County – Log cabin Retreat – 10.58 ACRES – paved road access for year-round enjoyment. Golden Valley Estates gated Community. Low HOA fees. This rustic log home features 2BR and 2BA with a bonus room and a loft/library. The first floor features a WOODBURNING fireplace, rising ceiling with a loft, lots of glass and a lovely mountain view. Kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, a range, dishwasher, and microwave. This cozy home comes FULLY FURNISHED and boasts a laundry room downstairs. What would you do with the unfinished walk-out basement? Located in the Sunshine school district this home can work for a weekend getaway or fulltime retreat. Entertain in style indoors or out! Swing and relax on the porch take a walk in the woods. Internet via satellite or fixed wireless. Call your agent today to schedule an appointment to come see it. Don’t have an agent, call us. We’ll make an appointment for you. Questions? We have answers. Conveniently located in the Isothermal Weather Region between Charlotte and Asheville Golden Valley Estates affords easy access to I40, I85 and I26 which is perfect for travelers, and especially nice for RV owners. Located in rural Golden Valley Community this house seems far from everything but is only 5 miles to Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Campground and 22 miles to Walmart! If you yearn for a mountain retreat in the foothills look here. Appliances: Refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer, and gas grill. #LogCabinLiving #LivingTheDream #EverybodyWants #VacationHome