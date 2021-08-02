Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath Log Cabin in the woods. This home is perfect for year round living or vacation home located in Yellowtop Mountain Estates a gated community in Bostic, NC. Home was built in 2006. Main level consists of 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, kitchen, dining room, living room and laundry. Upper level offers 1 bedroom, 1 full bath and a spacious loft for relaxing or could be used as an office area. New Roof 2019, Granite Countertops 2018. ADT security system. Home was stained, New Heat pump for air/heat and duct work all in 2017. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Generator was added in 2015. Back yard is fenced in. 200ft mountain spring fed well.
2 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
On Thursday, the McDowell County Board of Education voted to give students, teachers and staff the option of wearing masks when school resumes.
- Updated
Dewey Croom of Marion tried his luck on a Carolina Keno ticket and won a $100,000 prize.
- Updated
A Marion woman took her baby along to a break-in, authorities said on Tuesday.
- Updated
Mica Town Brewing, McDowell County’s first craft brewery, has brought its beer to Nebo.
- Updated
A Marion woman faces charges following a domestic situation and car crash, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
A postal worker is facing a federal indictment for destruction and delaying the mail in McDowell County.
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a first-term lawmaker from western North Carolina, attempted to bring a handgun through security at the Asheville …
- Updated
A Marion man faces drug charges after a deputy was called to check out suspicious activity, authorities said on Thursday.
- Updated
A statewide mask mandate will lapse Friday, but Gov. Roy Cooper said the state strongly encourages North Carolinians to follow the latest advi…
- Updated
An author who lived through the Nazi occupation of Greece has published a new book about that lesser known chapter of World War II.