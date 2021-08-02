2 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $235,000

Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath Log Cabin in the woods. This home is perfect for year round living or vacation home located in Yellowtop Mountain Estates a gated community in Bostic, NC. Home was built in 2006. Main level consists of 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, kitchen, dining room, living room and laundry. Upper level offers 1 bedroom, 1 full bath and a spacious loft for relaxing or could be used as an office area. New Roof 2019, Granite Countertops 2018. ADT security system. Home was stained, New Heat pump for air/heat and duct work all in 2017. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Generator was added in 2015. Back yard is fenced in. 200ft mountain spring fed well.