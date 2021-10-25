2 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $170,000

Enjoy private country living in this 2 bedroom 2 bath home. This home has been remodeled from top to bottom with new flooring, new paint, new windows and new metal roof w/new gutters. Fresh paint on the front porch and back patio has been pressure washed. The driveway even has new gravel. Flooring is vinyl planks making it waterproof and very durable. This home has a 3rd room which can be used as a office, den or bedroom. Property was recently surveyed and total land was reduced to 1.37 acres. New survey available and one in home for viewing. Home is very private with long driveway and privacy trees that border the property. Great mountain views! There is an outbuilding in back with land for your favorite animals.