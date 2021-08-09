Golden Valley, NC - Charming Ranch-style Farmhouse - 1959 - 3 ACRES - 2BR/1BA, large kitchen, dining area, garage with 2 barns and a workshop/studio currently in use as a cottage. If walls could talk, these walls would tell you some stories about farm-life for sure. There are fruit trees and grapevines, blackberry brambles as well as mature shrubs and trees. The kitchen has been completely revamped and a laundry room added. Our sellers have used this as a vacation home and it can be bought with all of the appliances and most of the furniture with your good offer. The cottage was a workshop that our sellers have turned into a sweet little getaway, but, no permits were pulled and so it is not counted in the living space. There's a large 19.5 x 30 workshop in the barn nearest the house with high ceilings. That barn is divided into several sections and there is another large barn out back behind it. There's not much available in Golden Valley and you rarely see one of these older properties on the open market. This is one you really need to come and see. This house is being sold AS IS.
2 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $155,000
