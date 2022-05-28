Unobstructed, long-range multi-layered views of the Blue Ridge Mountains & Pisgah National Forest for miles and miles on all three floors!! Three year old Arts and Crafts home shows like brand new. Circular drive w/large port de cochere at entrance. Walk into the 2 story great room & be blown away by the year-round panoramic mountain views! Primary on main w/sep porch. Efficient light & bright kitchen & screened porch off great room. Deck spreads across the back of the house where all the views are! Lg 3rd floor loft. Lg lower level family room, bd/ ba, laundry room. Creston is a serene, low density gated mountain community w/50% land in conservation. Community Ctr, Fitness Ctr, pocket parks, over 10 miles of hiking trails some with access to Pisgah National Forest, Triple Falls Sanctuary, paved roads, high speed internet. Just 20 mins to Black Mtn, 30 mins to Asheville/Lake Lure. Community interest groups w/ lots of fun & involvement. Great for private home or rental investment!
2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $899,500
