2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $850,000

Own a Piece of Black Mountain History! This compound was once owned by Dr. Love, who did emergency dental surgery on Elvis while playing in Avl. One of a kind Arts and Crafts Home, Garage Apt, and Guest House are all located on different pins and walking distance to Downtown Black Mtn. Arts and Crafts Home has 2BR/1 BA, Additional Bedroom (non heated), Large Living Room with wood burning fireplace, Formal Dining Room, beautiful molding throughout the house, as well as 665 Sq Ft Unfinished Attic. All 3 Pins and structures are being sold together. MLS is for Info about Main House (103 Third St), Additional Sq Footage is for both garage apartment and guest house- see attachments for details on both garage apt and guest houses.