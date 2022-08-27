2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $630,000

Showings Start 8/25/22! This luxury townhouse boasts 2 separate living areas with 2 kitchens and high end finishes. You can open partition doors, and live here as one large unit, or chose to rent out one or both areas. Main level chef's kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, gas range, lots of upgraded cabinets and pantry for storage. Main level primary suite has walk in closet, double vanity and large windows. Natural light pours into this townhouse. Enjoy the natural gas fireplace or sit on the 4 season enclosed porch. Upstairs has 2 full bathrooms, an adorable office, a second living room with fireplace, and a second kitchen. This townhouse features beautiful oak hardwood flooring and upgraded ceramic tile. Two car garage is just one step into main living area. Sweet Birch Commons offers in town living with the comforts of a neighborhood community and prime access to shopping, casual and fine dining, coffee, and parks. Community also has a community clubhouse, firepit and grill.