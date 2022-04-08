2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $629,000

Truly unique mountain home or 2nd home retreat on a level mountain ridge with sloping sides. Totally private, nestled amongst rhododendron and mountain laurel's you will find long-range, year round mountain views. Renovated in 2008(with exceptions of bathrooms), this home boast a delightful chef's kitchen which includes a Thermador 6-gas burner Range/Electric/Convection/Self Cleaning Oven. Slated floor at entrance lead you into a living room which features a beautiful wood-burning fireplace with insert and fan. Views Galore!! Beautiful hard wood floors throughout. Tiled floors in bathrooms. Elfa organized closets. Enjoy relaxing on the large wrap-around deck while reading a book or just sitting and enjoying the views. There's even a cute chicken coup and a fenced in side yard. This lovely home is located approximately 6 miles from Black Mountain and just a short distance from Asheville and Chimney Rock area. Mask required! Mask & sanitizer available at entrance.