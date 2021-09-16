 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $60,000

Investor Alert! Singlewide located on .48 acres in desirable Black Mountain. This property features a level lot with a barn and possible views. Convenient to downtown Black Mountain. This Property will need full cleanup. So, Please contact Listing agent for cleanup quote.

