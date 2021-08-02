2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $575,000

Curb appeal, views, and tons of room... less than 10-minutes from the heart of charming Black Mountain! With nearly 4k sqft of usable space, the possibilities are endless. The outside is ready for relaxation and the inside is ready for your personal touch. Expansive primary suite on upper level, bedrooms and multiple flex spaces on main level, and a separate apartment with full kitchen and bath on the lower level (seller used as a rental!). Three lots are included -- enjoy the privacy or consider separating and building! Short-range mountain views can be improved even further with some tree trimming. Home and land are priced to allow for your updates. The location and convenience can't be beat! Currently marketed as 2-bedroom based on available septic information, seller used as 4+ bedroom home. Buyer to confirm.