2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $525,000

Come to the mountains! Great getaway or vacation home in private, wooded location. Two bedrooms and 3.5 baths plus bonus room on lower level for office or potential 3rd bedroom. The main level great room is spacious and open with vaulted ceiling, a huge floor-to-ceiling stone wood burning fireplace, and HW floors. Step outside to enjoy the massive, wrap around porch. The kitchen is open and bright with quartz countertops. Lower level has a big den/family room (including pool table) which opens out onto a spacious screened porch. Plenty of storage throughout including large utility room with room for possible workshop space. These awesome amenities make it a perfect home for entertaining. Nestled on a quiet street with few neighbors, gated entry.