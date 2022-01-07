Come to the mountains! Great getaway or vacation home in private, wooded location. Two bedrooms and 3.5 baths plus bonus room on lower level for office or potential 3rd bedroom. The main level great room is spacious and open with vaulted ceiling, a huge floor-to-ceiling stone wood burning fireplace, and HW floors. Step outside to enjoy the massive, wrap around porch. The kitchen is open and bright with quartz countertops. Lower level has a big den/family room (including pool table) which opens out onto a spacious screened porch. Plenty of storage throughout including large utility room with room for possible workshop space. These awesome amenities make it a perfect home for entertaining. Nestled on a quiet street with few neighbors, gated entry.
2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A suspect has been charged with murder after an overnight investigation by law enforcement authorities.
- Updated
A young man from McDowell County recently graduated boot camp with honors and is set to have a promising career in the United States Navy.
Nebo Crossing to hold grand opening of new auditorium. Christian artist Brandon Heath to perform concert.
- Updated
Sunday morning, Nebo Crossing will celebrate the grand opening of its new auditorium named in memory of the church’s founder with a special se…
- Updated
A state trooper and a civilian motorist were killed in a car crash that involved the trooper’s brother — who is also a state trooper, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at a traffic stop in Rutherford County, southeast of Asheville. Investigators identified the trooper who died as John S. Horton, a 15-year veteran assigned to ...
- Updated
During the first meeting for 2022, the Marion City Council took action about a new subdivision that will create new homes while also authorizi…
- Updated
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Morganton man.
- Updated
A local Korean War veteran welcomed 2022 with a new ramp thanks to a donation from Marion’s Lowe’s Home Improvement store and the dedicated vo…
- Updated
Photographer Josh Davis captured the images at the game between Old Fort and West Marion in the McDowell Christmas Tournament last weekend.
- Updated
After an unusually warm Christmas and New Year’s Day, winter weather returned Monday morning in McDowell County, but the snowfall totals local…
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 153 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Fr…