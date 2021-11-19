Come to the mountains! Great getaway or vacation home in private, private wooded location. Two bedrooms and 3.5 baths plus bonus room on lower level for office or potential 3rd bedroom. The main level great room is spacious and open with a vaulted ceiling, a huge floor-to-ceiling stone wood burning fireplace, and HW floors. Step outside to enjoy the massive, wrap around porch. The kitchen is open and bright with quartz countertops. The lower level has a big den/family room (including pool table) which opens out onto a spacious screened porch. Plenty of storage throughout including large utility room with room for possible workshop space. These awesome amenities make it a perfect house for entertaining. Nestled on quiet street with few neighbors, gated entry.
2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
If Kyle Rittenhouse is convicted of anything other than, at most, a misdemeanor offense, I will write glowing articles about Nancy Pelosi, mak…
- Updated
A Marion man has been indicted on a cruelty to animals charge after authorities said he struck and killed a man’s pet with his vehicle earlier…
- Updated
Two men who were out on bond face additional drug charges after a traffic stop, authorities said over the weekend.
- Updated
An Old Fort man was arrested on drug trafficking charges following a vehicle stop, authorities said on Friday.
- Updated
In a press conference Tuesday evening, the community of Old Fort announced plans to build 42 miles of new, accessible trails for people of all…
Multiple offers! Highest and Best due at 11/14/21 at 6 PM. Investors Alert!! All about location and the location of this home is tucked on one…
New signs have been erected at three locations in McDowell County telling hikers and outdoors enthusiasts they are on the Fonta Flora State Trail.
It’s time for the annual holiday light show at Natural Tunnel State Park between Duffield and Clinchport in Scott County, Virginia.
- Updated
A man is in custody and another still is on the run after a theft and vehicle chase Sunday afternoon in Morganton. Nearly $7,000 in fragrances was stolen.
- Updated
Twelve years ago, Juanita Doggett made history by becoming the first woman elected to the Marion City Council.