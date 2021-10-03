The sweetness of this home is incredible. Easy living, lock and go, laid back community of just 4 well built and truly gorgeous townhomes. This is the ground level, all one story unit, large, airy and full of natural light! Wake up and sit in your porch to see Lake Tomahawk and the mountains beyond... in an unbeatable location, so close to all we love about Black Mountain!! This property sits directly across the lake, the Black Mountain Pool, playground, tennis and pickle ball courts and the Lakeside trails and truly a couple minutes to downtown, the Black Mountain Golf course and Montreat. When it comes to the best location in town... this is it! And did I mention it has it's own deeded garage? The townhome is spacious and cozy at the same time, its impeccable, updated and well cared for. It has 2 spacious bedrooms and a well sized bonus room/ den/ office for all the overflow guests you will have once you tell them you bought a townhouse in idyllic Black Mountain!! ALL furniture is negotiable! You have to see it asap or it will be gone! Call us asap for showings!! 828.214.5220
2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Richelle Bailey, who worked in office administration and as the public information…
- Updated
Do you know this guy? Are you this guy?
Friends, colleagues remember the life and legacy of Richelle Bailey. She was dedicated to McDowell County.
- Updated
For more than 27 years, Richelle Bailey made a huge impact on McDowell County as a dedicated reporter, a tireless advocate for victims of crim…
- Updated
McDowell County has a 15-year master plan to better market the local community as a destination for tourists, complete with proposed improveme…
- Updated
I always thought if Hollywood made the Richelle Bailey story, she would be played by “Broadcast News”-era Holly Hunter, a short, feisty, highl…
- Updated
McDowell County has a 15-year master plan to better market the local community as a destination for tourists, complete with proposed improveme…
A couple was treated for injuries and released Wednesday evening after a bear attack in the parking area of the Folk Art Center on the Blue Ri…
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 102 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and two m…
Funeral arrangements announced for Richelle Bailey, former journalist, McDowell County Sheriff's Office employee
On the morning of Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Administrative/Public Information Assistant Richelle Bailey passed …
- Updated
A new community art project that was inspired by the hopes and dreams of McDowell residents will soon be sent to Raleigh for a special exhibit.