The sweetness of this home is incredible. Easy living, lock and go, laid back community of just 4 well built and truly gorgeous townhomes. This is the ground level, all one story unit, large, airy and full of natural light! Wake up and sit in your porch to see Lake Tomahawk and the mountains beyond... in an unbeatable location, so close to all we love about Black Mountain!! This property sits directly across the lake, the Black Mountain Pool, playground, tennis and pickle ball courts and the Lakeside trails and truly a couple minutes to downtown, the Black Mountain Golf course and Montreat. When it comes to the best location in town... this is it! And did I mention it has it's own deeded garage? The townhome is spacious and cozy at the same time, its impeccable, updated and well cared for. It has 2 spacious bedrooms and a well sized bonus room/ den/ office for all the overflow guests you will have once you tell them you bought a townhouse in idyllic Black Mountain!! ALL furniture is negotiable! You have to see it asap or it will be gone! Call us asap for showings!! 828.214.5220
2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $469,000
