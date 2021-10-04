2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $465,000

This peaceful retreat is just 8 miles south of Black Mountain, right off Hwy 9. This is a beautiful 2 bedroom, plus a bonus bedroom/office, and 2.5 bath home. The main floor boasts a living room with cathedral ceilings, a large double-sided wood-burning stone fireplace which opens to the dining room, the primary bedroom and bath, and a spacious kitchen with deck. A second story porch is the perfect place to enjoy a morning sunrise. The lower level has a family room with fireplace, a bedroom and full bath, another room used as a bedroom (but without an egress) to make this effectively a 3 bed/2.5 bath home. The 3 car garage has room to add a workshop or bring your toys! Located between Chimney Rock/Lake Lure/Black Mountain and just above the Broad River with many nearby trails. Due to vacation renters, the house has limited availability to show. Do not drive into driveway unless you have an appointment. House has been successful short term rental - see attached concerning rentals.