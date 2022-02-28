2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $459,000

Built in 1900 and fully remodeled in 2014, this contemporary home is comfortable and full of natural light. You'll enjoy entertaining guests in the well-equipped kitchen with large windows and views of rhododendrons. There are several separate spaces where you can quietly regroup and unwind. Kick back and listen to records in the living room, or watch your favorite shows in the TV room (flex space), adjoining deck with a wooded view. 2 Bedrooms with 1 Bath with Jetted Tub. Private courtyard with its stone landscaping is a good place for relaxing during the day and for kids to play safely. Take advantage of the mountain weather with a view of the trickling creek and native plants from the back deck of the fenced yard. This home is move-in ready and has potential for a vacation home. It's a quick and easy walk to Lake Tomahawk, park, golf course, and Black Mountain Pool. Owner is a NC Real Estate Broker. Home Furnishings are negotiable for any buyer seeking a turnkey property.