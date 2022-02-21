 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $425,000

2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $425,000

2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $425,000

Beautiful, move-in ready Deltec home on private .96+/- acre.This cozy 2BR, 2BA home greets you with mountain views, a lovely entryway with gleaming wood floors.Kitchen boasts an abundance of handcrafted hickory cabinets. Cozy up to the stone-faced gas FP in the great room and entertain your guests on your private back deck overlooking the mountains. Primary en-suite offers garden tub & shower. Home freshly painted and new carpet installed in bedrooms. Over 1400 sf unfinished daylight basement offers lots of windows and has been plumbed for kit and bath & studded for possibility to create a one bedroom apartment or in-law suite with sep entrance. Large 2 car gar with epoxy floor & utility sink. Superior construction, poured concrete wall foundation. Currently a vacation rental. Extra large lot for garden/fire-pit or possible small accessory dwelling (verify with county). Check out this mountain retreat nestled between Black Mountain, Fairview, Avl and 20 mins to Lake Lure. Wired Internet Available

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics