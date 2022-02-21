2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $425,000

Beautiful, move-in ready Deltec home on private .96+/- acre.This cozy 2BR, 2BA home greets you with mountain views, a lovely entryway with gleaming wood floors.Kitchen boasts an abundance of handcrafted hickory cabinets. Cozy up to the stone-faced gas FP in the great room and entertain your guests on your private back deck overlooking the mountains. Primary en-suite offers garden tub & shower. Home freshly painted and new carpet installed in bedrooms. Over 1400 sf unfinished daylight basement offers lots of windows and has been plumbed for kit and bath & studded for possibility to create a one bedroom apartment or in-law suite with sep entrance. Large 2 car gar with epoxy floor & utility sink. Superior construction, poured concrete wall foundation. Currently a vacation rental. Extra large lot for garden/fire-pit or possible small accessory dwelling (verify with county). Check out this mountain retreat nestled between Black Mountain, Fairview, Avl and 20 mins to Lake Lure. Wired Internet Available