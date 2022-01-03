2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $399,900

Prepare to be wowed by the gorgeous views that this home offers. Faholoa comes from the words Faith Hope Love Always. This home would be perfect as a second home or a full time residence, maybe a short term rental. Home has some awesome work spaces including a workshop and also a barn that also overlooks the views. Home has an open concept loft style floor plan. High ceilings on the main level with an open kitchen and a wood burning stove in the living room. Large master bedroom and a bathroom across the hall that overlooks the stunning mountain range. Circular driveway makes coming to and from the home easily accessible. Come see the beautiful creeks as you drive up to this home today! Short term rentals allowed. Do not drive-by. Shown by appointment only.