Prepare to be wowed by the gorgeous views that this home offers. Faholoa comes from the words Faith Hope Love Always. This home would be perfect as a second home or a full time residence, maybe a short term rental. Home has some awesome work spaces including a workshop and also a barn that also overlooks the views. Home has an open concept loft style floor plan. High ceilings on the main level with an open kitchen and a wood burning stove in the living room. Large master bedroom and a bathroom across the hall that overlooks the stunning mountain range. Circular driveway makes coming to and from the home easily accessible. Come see the beautiful creeks as you drive up to this home today! Short term rentals allowed. Do not drive-by. Shown by appointment only.
2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion’s newest food truck is dishing out some delicious barbecue and smoked meats and a variety of tasty side items, all of which are made fr…
A Marion man was found guilty in McDowell County Superior Court of sex crimes involving an underage girl.
- Updated
Old Fort will have its first ever New Year’s Eve celebration this Friday night.
- Updated
UPDATE: Kalone Jajuante Maxwell has been located and taken into custody.
- Updated
The McDowell County Board of Commissioners has reinstated the face-covering policy for county employees due to the rise of COVID transmission …
- Updated
A local Korean War veteran welcomed 2022 with a new ramp thanks to a donation from Marion’s Lowe’s Home Improvement store and the dedicated vo…
Inmate dies at Burke County jail two days after leaving hospital. Report: Dr. said he was 'playing games.'
The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed.
- Updated
The New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Marion will be back to ring out 2021 and ring in 2022.
- Updated
There’s no place like home for the holidays, and that’s where the McDowell Titans and Lady Titans will be this week.
The Foothills Health District has released the latest information on COVID-19 isolation and quarantine measures.