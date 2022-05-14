HIGHEST AND BEST BY 9PM SATURDAY! Investor Alert! Here is your chance to purchase a successful active AirBnB fully furnished and ready to go. The best of secluded living on a publicly maintained road on a mostly level lot. Very livable floor plan with master separate from the second bedroom. The office space is currently used for twin beds. This stunning cabin boasts over 900’ of river frontage at the headwaters of the Broad River! Lounge on your back deck, or sit around your fire-pit listening to the soothing sounds of the river. You will understand how it got the name “Riversong!” County living with a small pasture and old barn (do not enter). Impeccably maintained! Yearly fire safety inspection, carpenter bee treatment, and log siding stained in 2021! Everything in the home at time of showing excluding the white sheets convey! Follow this link for a matterport 3D Viewing https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kcFjT3kJiip&mls=1 Youtube video: https://youtu.be/M-E_MsBIkQQ
2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Jacksonville, Florida, woman was killed in a wreck on U.S. 221 North near the Marion Gas House.
A Marion woman will spend the next four to six years in prison for selling another woman a powerful pill that caused her death, according to c…
According to emergency radio traffic, a single-car wreck occurred on US 70 West near Mackey Apartments at around 9 p.m. on Saturday
A traffic stop in McDowell led to a drug charge against a Morganton man, authorities said Monday.
Jack Wood served McDowell County in so many ways as a law enforcement officer, a county commissioner, an election official, a Shriner and a co…
At the corner of North Main and West Court, you can “elevate” your breakfast and lunch.
A Marion man is charged with a number of crimes, including biting a deputy trying to arrest him, authorities said on Wednesday.
On a beautiful day in May, Spc. Luis Herrera came home to Marion.
A Marion woman faces charges after being found at the scene of a break-in, authorities said Thursday.
McDowell Republicans speak out on Cawthorn. He 'didn’t stay in touch with the people who helped him.'
About a year and a half ago, Madison Cawthorn signs were all over Marion, a community of about 7,700 in one of the easternmost parts of his district. The election results corroborate this: he won McDowell County by 67 percent in the 11th Congressional District runoff, and with nearly 72 percent in the 2020 general election. But if you drive around Marion this week, the only signs you’ll see ...