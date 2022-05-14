2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $395,000

HIGHEST AND BEST BY 9PM SATURDAY! Investor Alert! Here is your chance to purchase a successful active AirBnB fully furnished and ready to go. The best of secluded living on a publicly maintained road on a mostly level lot. Very livable floor plan with master separate from the second bedroom. The office space is currently used for twin beds. This stunning cabin boasts over 900’ of river frontage at the headwaters of the Broad River! Lounge on your back deck, or sit around your fire-pit listening to the soothing sounds of the river. You will understand how it got the name “Riversong!” County living with a small pasture and old barn (do not enter). Impeccably maintained! Yearly fire safety inspection, carpenter bee treatment, and log siding stained in 2021! Everything in the home at time of showing excluding the white sheets convey! Follow this link for a matterport 3D Viewing https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kcFjT3kJiip&mls=1 Youtube video: https://youtu.be/M-E_MsBIkQQ