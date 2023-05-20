BOM- Buyers financing fell through. High Performance, Green Certified, Smart Modern designed home for sustainable easy living. Built in 2019 by Old North State Builders, a favorite in Black Mountain, this home blends simplicity with artistry. Full of light with polished acid stained concrete floors, large butcher block kitchen island & handcrafted built-ins for storage. This Smart home has on demand H2O, mini split, Brian HRV for a “breathable” home, Icynene Foam Insulation and washer/dryer in one unit. 8 raised organic garden beds, compost system, rain barrels, numerous fruit trees & a strawberry patch are the beginnings of an edible food forest! Passive solar and HERS rating of 62 equals low energy cost. Recent Home Inspection available. Close to all of the fun of Black Mountain this home works as your primary residence,"lock and go" or vacation rental. Come see it and fall in love!
2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $360,000
