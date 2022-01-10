 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $340,000

Enjoy single-level living just minutes from downtown Black Mountain! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has separate laundry and utility rooms, along with dining area and den. It is situated on a flat .64 acre lot with brick outdoor fireplace/kitchen perfect for entertaining, garden and storage sheds. Detached 2-car garage has partially finished area on 2nd floor to be used for additional living space or workshop.

