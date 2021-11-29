2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $329,000

Spacious and well-maintained home in Ridgecrest with mountain views! This home features hardwood floors on the main level, an open floor plan with soaring ceiling, and lots of flex space for a home office, hobby room, a game room, etc. The property is mostly level and is very low-maintenance and has public water/sewer and Spectrum high-speed internet. This light-filled home is a great option for a primary residence, long-term rental, or even a vacation rental. The larger portion of the roof faces south, so this would be an ideal situation for adding solar panels. Exterior storage closet is perfect for yard and gardening tools. Owner has NC real estate license and is a Realtor.