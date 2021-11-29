 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $329,000

2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $329,000

2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $329,000

Spacious and well-maintained home in Ridgecrest with mountain views! This home features hardwood floors on the main level, an open floor plan with soaring ceiling, and lots of flex space for a home office, hobby room, a game room, etc. The property is mostly level and is very low-maintenance and has public water/sewer and Spectrum high-speed internet. This light-filled home is a great option for a primary residence, long-term rental, or even a vacation rental. The larger portion of the roof faces south, so this would be an ideal situation for adding solar panels. Exterior storage closet is perfect for yard and gardening tools. Owner has NC real estate license and is a Realtor.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $89,500

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $89,500

Walk into the mud/laundry room to an open kitchen that offers a spacious area with a bar for entertaining that is connected to an even larger …

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $995,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $995,000

  • Updated

The WOW FACTOR will leave you speechless the minute you walk in the door! This stunning home on Shumont Lake in Rumbling Bald features a huge …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics