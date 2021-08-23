Amazing opportunity to purchase two homes on almost an acre just minutes from downtown Black Mountain. The main house is move in ready with all one level living open kitchen and wonderful wood stove in the living room. I love the the sun lit room off the master bedroom for plants of a bright light sitting room to enjoy a book or cup of coffee. There are multiple out buildings and a second dwelling. The second dwelling has some structural concerns and the amount in unknown however it was lived in not to long ago. Great opportunity to fix up and have a rental on property or an in-law / Mother in law suite. There are so many opportunities with this house and property. It's hard to find this size piece of property in Black Mountain. Seller makes no representations on second dwelling.
2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $325,000
