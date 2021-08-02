MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED, BEST OFFERS DUE BY 5PM, 8/2/21. Charming Bungalow in a Wonderful Black Mountain Location! Natural light-filled open floor plan features hardwood floors, stone fireplace in living, and dining space with breakfast bar. Enjoy preparing meals in the renovated kitchen with mission style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, leathered granite counters, and recessed lighting. Spacious 2 bed/2 bath home offers a primary bedroom with lavish on-suite bath, double sink vanity and spacious tiled shower. Generous laundry/mudroom offers additional storage potential. Inviting stone front porch, a great gathering spot for outdoor dinners and relaxing. Updates include new gas furnace w/ A/C, gas tankless water heater, electrical, plumbing, roof, interior doors, and more. Excellent location, 1 mile to Downtown Black Mountain via paved sidewalks; 1 mile to Montreat with hiking trails, 1.6 miles to Lake Tomahawk Park/Pool & Black Mountain Golf Course.
2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $325,000
