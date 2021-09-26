Private cabin just 7 minutes from downtown Black Mountain, wrap around porch with large back deck. Living room open to dining area, kitchen, two bedrooms and full bath. Laundry room. If you want to feel isolated, yet close to restaurants and fun in Black Mountain NC, in a wooded setting, sitting out on the large covered front porch, listening to the stream below, this one is for you. 30 minutes to Asheville NC, and Lake Lure and Hendersonville NC are down the road. Tree-lined gravel roads wind around to the home, where you can tuck away in this cabin and enjoy the peace. Heat source for the home is plug-in baseboards and a fireplace. There is currently no water. 4WD is strongly recommended.
2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $224,875
