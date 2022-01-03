2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $195,000

Quaint mountain cottage near the Eastern Continental Divide and just a few miles from Black Mountain! This cozy bungalow is a great option for an affordable primary or second home, AirBnb, or long-term rental property. Enjoy quiet nights on the porch listening to the sounds of the small stream that flows through the lot. Open floorplan with large kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and a 1.5 bathrooms. Recent improvements include a new roof, attic foam insulation, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, and new paint. Very rare opportunity for a move-in ready home in this price range! Sold as is. Owner is NC licensed Realtor. No septic permit on file.