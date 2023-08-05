2 BR/2.5 BA+Bonus Room Contemporary, energy efficient home with panoramic views. Vacation Rentals allowed! Amenities include :open floor plan with vaulted tongue and groove ceilings, gourmet kitchen, primary on main, large double insulated windows, 8 Ft solid core doors, floating gas fireplace, whole home sound system, luxury bathrooms with floor to ceiling tile showers and smart toilet. Advanced AC/Heat Pump , domestic hot water and radiant heat, whole house water manifold system, whole house water filtration system, wired security cameras, wired for star link, galvanized steel deck with pavers and screen porch, metal seamless heavy gauge roof, EV charger ready , and full r.v. hook up . Located 5 miles to downtown Black Mtn and 20 miles to Lake Lure. Home is perked for 2 BR Septic but has 3 BR's. Make an appt to view this one of a kind Contemporary Mountain Home.
2 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $1,480,000
