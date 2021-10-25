2 Bedroom Home in Bakersville - $42,000

Great property in a desirable neighborhood! This property includes almost 1 acre of land, two outbuildings, and a quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in need of a little love. The property is centrally located 10 minutes to downtown Bakersville, 9 minutes to downtown Spruce Pine, and only 1.5 miles from Penland School of crafts. It is approximately 1 hour from Asheville, Johnson City, and Boone. Enjoy everything this area has to offer! The property is close to the Appalachian Trail, Blue Ridge Parkway, multiple hiking trails, and ski slopes. Would make an excellent vacation rental or a full time residence with a little TLC.