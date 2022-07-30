2 Bedroom Home in Asheville - $285,000

BACK ON THE MARKET - BUYERS SITUATION CHANGED. Your chance to own Quality New Construction ready to move in! This open floor plan with beautiful vaulted ceilings makes the living area and kitchen very spacious and inviting. Wonderful kitchen space with stainless appliances and granite counters. Enjoy exceptional front covered porch measuring 8 X 28. LVP flooring throughout and ceiling fans in all the rooms. Laundry allows for full size stackable unit in the hallway. Don't forget to check out the storage in the bedroom above the bathroom - look up!