165 new cases, another death

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 165 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and another person has died.
This brings the total number of positives to 6,218 in McDowell County. There have been 51,570 tests conducted, 45,220 negative results and 132 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 492 individuals in quarantine, 5,644 out of quarantine and 82 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 24.9%, according to a news release.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday through Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
“Unfortunately, we continue to see a record number of new cases and hospitalizations related to COVID-19,” said Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “All of our data points continue to trend upward at an alarming rate. This surge is impacting our health care resources like never before, as McDowell County EMS is responding to more COVID-19 related calls now than at any other point during this pandemic. By practicing the 3W’s in public and getting vaccinated, we can rapidly cut the rate of transmission within our community and protect our fragile healthcare system.”
COVID-19 outbreaks information:Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
Autumn Care of Marion: a total of four staff members and nine residents have tested positive.
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of three staff members and three residents have tested positive.
McDowell Assisted Living: a total of two staff members and three residents have tested positive.
COVID-19 testing information:Citizens in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician, local urgent care clinics or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.
COVID-19 vaccine information:
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around the county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort.
First-dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting www.myspot.nc.gov. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 9-11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department
Friday, Aug. 27, from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department
Third-dose clinic for immunocompromised individuals: call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment
COVID vaccine summer cards:
From Aug. 4 through Aug. 31, anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating location will receive a $100 Summer Card* in the form of a prepaid MasterCard, and anyone who drives someone to get their first dose will receive a $25 Summer Card. (*while supplies last)
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 20,073 (44%)
Second doses: 18,254 (40%)