165 new cases, another death

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 165 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and another person has died.

This brings the total number of positives to 6,218 in McDowell County. There have been 51,570 tests conducted, 45,220 negative results and 132 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 492 individuals in quarantine, 5,644 out of quarantine and 82 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 24.9%, according to a news release.

McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday through Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.

“Unfortunately, we continue to see a record number of new cases and hospitalizations related to COVID-19,” said Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “All of our data points continue to trend upward at an alarming rate. This surge is impacting our health care resources like never before, as McDowell County EMS is responding to more COVID-19 related calls now than at any other point during this pandemic. By practicing the 3W’s in public and getting vaccinated, we can rapidly cut the rate of transmission within our community and protect our fragile healthcare system.”