Take a look at this GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY located in the Old Fort! This property is located in a prime spot as Old Fort is in the midst of a revitalization and getting ready to boom. Just minutes from I-40 allowing for easy access to Black Mountain, Asheville, Morganton or Hickory. The duplex units are 946 Sq. Ft with 2 bedrooms and one bath. The quadplex units are 1,019 sq. ft. with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The manufactured singlewide is 903 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Showing for the exterior of the property and units, is allowed upon showing request. Due to the number of rental units access to interior of all units is not guaranteed until due diligence period.
15 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
On Thursday, the McDowell County Board of Education voted to give students, teachers and staff the option of wearing masks when school resumes.
- Updated
Dewey Croom of Marion tried his luck on a Carolina Keno ticket and won a $100,000 prize.
- Updated
A Marion woman took her baby along to a break-in, authorities said on Tuesday.
- Updated
Mica Town Brewing, McDowell County’s first craft brewery, has brought its beer to Nebo.
- Updated
A Marion woman faces charges following a domestic situation and car crash, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
A postal worker is facing a federal indictment for destruction and delaying the mail in McDowell County.
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a first-term lawmaker from western North Carolina, attempted to bring a handgun through security at the Asheville …
- Updated
A Marion man faces drug charges after a deputy was called to check out suspicious activity, authorities said on Thursday.
- Updated
A statewide mask mandate will lapse Friday, but Gov. Roy Cooper said the state strongly encourages North Carolinians to follow the latest advi…
- Updated
An author who lived through the Nazi occupation of Greece has published a new book about that lesser known chapter of World War II.