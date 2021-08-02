15 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $575,000

Take a look at this GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY located in the Old Fort! This property is located in a prime spot as Old Fort is in the midst of a revitalization and getting ready to boom. Just minutes from I-40 allowing for easy access to Black Mountain, Asheville, Morganton or Hickory. The duplex units are 946 Sq. Ft with 2 bedrooms and one bath. The quadplex units are 1,019 sq. ft. with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The manufactured singlewide is 903 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Showing for the exterior of the property and units, is allowed upon showing request. Due to the number of rental units access to interior of all units is not guaranteed until due diligence period.